In the Jan. 14th issue of the Huntsville Item, there was an article written by an anonymous writer concerning “City Business is Citizen Business”.
I find it interesting that the Huntsville Item requires the identity of all writers to the Newsletter box yet printed this article without identifying the author. This is not overly important, just an observation.
Could the management of the library issue been handled differently? Should the City have held public meetings to discuss the issue? Should all the entities associated with our library been given an opportunity to express their questions and comments? Much of the current debate centers around the decision by your elected officials to hire a professional management group without first letting citizens weigh in on the decision. Public input is always welcomed at city hall. The public has certainly weighed in on the current library issue, and they have expressed their positions as either pro or con concerning recent events at our library. The issues on display that garnered so much public outcry in the negative were met by the City Council with what action needed to be taken to prevent our public library from becoming a forum for political advocacy. Library policies have been reviewed, interviews of employees has taken place, and a professional library management group was consulted. It is my belief that the library issue has been fully explored and that the current management contract is the best option.
Your elected officials make difficult decisions at each council meeting. Through a posted agenda, citizens can express their input on the agenda items which has been done with our library decision. The agenda items are voted on by your elected officials and each vote is respected. The majority vote rules the day, and the council moves on to support the vote. Citizen concerns are taken into consideration by each council member and then we must have the courage to vote our convictions and accept the majority vote. The Huntsville City Council makes these votes at each and every council meeting, and the public is encouraged to voice their input on any agenda item. The majority of the time our Council Chamber is empty of our citizens, and many decisions are made without any public input. All votes by our Council are based on what each member believes is best for the City of Huntsville and its citizens. I am extremely proud of our council citizens in their professionalism and their courage to vote publicly on the issues.
The article in the Item stated that “the city’s solution was to limit public comment unless it was an agenda item”. This is a good rule and it limits discussion to the items being considered on the agenda. It is not a move to suppress citizen input as was demonstrated when the library contract was on the agenda. To criticize our police department for their role in assuring the safety of our children was not “an act of arrogance” but our valued first responders doing their job regarding concerns received by the department of possible violations of the Texas penal code. The police department simply responded by investigating the matter and did not remove any books from the library. The workshop was not a suppression of ideas but a chance for the Council and the citizens to hear from the management company, as was correctly stated, “the facts”. All employees were given the opportunity to meet with LS&S to retain their employment and work with the new company at their current salary and were offered a benefits package comparable to that of the City’s. There has been no “cutback in wages or benefits”. The public may be “outraged” but let’s dismiss the misinformation and give this the proper chance and see if our valued library employees and citizens won’t realize in time that this has made our library better.
The “ghost writer” may support a recall election and that will be a decision our citizens make. I am very proud of the courage your elected officials have shown over the past eight years of my tenure as mayor and I would encourage our citizens to think about the volunteer time your Council puts in to try their best to improve life, in Huntsville, Texas. And yes, I agree that “city business is citizen business”.
Mayor Andy Brauninger
City of Huntsville
