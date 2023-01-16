Fifty years ago, I was on active duty overseas as a Strategic Communications Crypto Officer. My commander appointed me as Adjutant and Secret Documents Custodian, which was a very stressful job as I was personally responsible for each and every page in tens of thousands of classified documents, that were protected 24/7 in multiple fire safes in command headquarters.
After determining that many of the documents had no bearing on the needs of our command I asked my commanding officer if I could destroy documents that had no use to our operations. He gave me the “green light” to destroy those documents that I considered to not having anything to do with the mission of STRATCOM ITALY.
Unfortunately, we had no access to shredders or other equipment that would have ground the documents into illegible pulp so I had to obtain a 55 gallon drum, a contingency of armed Military Police, and account for and document by page and title the first group of documents to be removed from the fire safes for destruction.
We began with a small handful of classified documents to see if the destruction experiment would work. Bad mistake on my part . Each page had to be recorded, burned and then the ashes crushed, which was terribly tedious and proved very quickly that it would take months to destroy tens of thousands of classified documents that were virtually worthless to the defense of the United States or to our command.
After about two hours and the destruction of a very few pages, I ordered the Military Police and my secret documents staff to return the intact documents back to headquarters and back into the secured fire safes.
No document was ever outside of the secured area without being guarded by armed Military Police.
I have been in shock and disbelief that Trump had been allowed to remove any classified materials without each document being fully accounted for and under either armed guard or in a highly secured area.
The shock has reared its ugly head again when it was recently revealed that President Biden, had likewise been flippant about the lack of security in regard to classified documents recently found in his private properties or unguarded government property.
In my professional opinion about the obvious disregard for standard security procedures by Trump and Biden, there needs to be a serious reassessment and thightening of accountability so that these flagrant violations never happen again.
Each President and Vice-President and other high level government officials need to be assigned trained security officers to account for each and every classified document removed from high security areas and taken to private residences for whatever reasons and then returned under guard to their proper places.
Better yet, if a President or other high level official feels the need to review secret documents then they should go to a secure area, review said documents and then return to their private quarters without the documents in their possession. Said documents should never be allowed to leave secured areas until such time that they are declassified but not at the whim of a President or other unqualified politician or official.
George H. Russell
Huntsville, Texas
