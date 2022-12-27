On December 20, 2022, city council voted to allow a contract with Library Systems and Services, a For-Profit corporation based in Maryland, to manage library staff after listening to a sales pitch (“workshop”). The salesman made several verbal promises during his pitch but neither the slideshow, the pitch, or his placating answers explained where over half a million of our tax dollars are going to be used for our library. The draft contract lists the lump sum, over $590,000, they will syphon from us without explaining how and where they will use that money to serve us. Further, unlike the contract provided to Escondido, Calif., when LS&S contracted with them, there is no clause providing us, the city, the right to audit. The salesman made verbal promises during the sales pitch all library staff would be offered a position at their current rate of pay but this is not stipulated in the actual contract nor is the number of hours they will offer to our staff. Because this is not in writing in the contract, LS&S can make any offer they want – the only rate of pay listed in the contract is $7.25/hour, the federal minimum wage. Then, if the federal minimum wage rises, LS&S has it stipulated in their contract they won’t be responsible for the increase.
Another issue due to the lack of transparency and accountability is the cost of software. With this contact, LS&S stipulates we must purchase and license their proprietary software but never lists the costs associated with this.
The salesman made a point to claim that because this is included in the contract price, “it’s free.” Nothing is free! And whatever unknown amount they are charging for the software means less money for staff, their hours, benefits, and subscription services and programming.
The contract is vague, ambiguous, and does not explain where your tax dollars are actually going and also does not provide the city with the right to audit. Jackson County, Oregon chose to cancel their contract because they estimated .30 of every dollar sent to LS&S stayed in their coffers and were not used for their library. This was estimated because LS&S refused to disclose the profits made sucking Jackson County tax dollars away.
City council is sending over half a million of your dollars out of state and did not even request we be able to audit, and they did it because they’re tired of hearing about the library.
One city council member stated they have been dealing with the library since August so they didn’t need additional time to research or consider, but the contract documents show Aron Kulhavy received a letter from LS&S on November 2nd. So, while the contract has not been pending until recently, your council is tired of pretending to listen to you. Because this deal was done without public request, placed on the city council agenda on Friday, and approved by six who had already decided because they’re sick of hearing from you.
Amanda Louie,
Huntsville, Texas
