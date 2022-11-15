Our president has agendas that he is determined to push to fruition. I believe opening our borders had nothing to do with any concern for mankind. His rationale had to do with votes that he believes will be liberal and lead to a liberal controlled USA. Any country controlled totally by liberals or conservatives is a dictatorship. Our rights and freedoms will cease to exist at that point.
He has dictated that use of fossil fuels will cease and all power will be electrical. This would be a miracle if it could be accomplished.
Without a usable source of safe, inexhaustible energy, this cannot be attainable. Electric storage systems using todays technology will require more raw material than is believed to be available, even if the anticipated amount of electricity could be produced. This does not appear to be possible.
The worlds supply of potable water is rapidly being exhausted. Many USA cities are struggling for water. I am admittedly selfish. I do not want to be forced to do without for the sake of the other people of the world. We are destined to live with our mistakes without taking on those of the remainder of the world.
None of our decisions relative to our lives should be based on past history as some believe. The past is past. Today is what is important. No one person, especially a politician should have the power to jeopardize our lives and destiny.
Apparently our president has never lived in our real world. Regardless of his cognitive ability, he seems to have zero common sense, If I seem selfish then I plead guilty as charged.
Gerry Etheredge
Huntsville, Texas
