The response by the mayor in The Huntsville Item on Jan. 17 was interesting. Lots of words, yet still no specifics as to why the decision was made so quickly, and voting down time to get more information, yet, asking us to trust, stating that the reaction was hurtful and uninformed. Anyone else notice the hypocrisy here? This is not a personal attack, but a reaction to the way it was handled, and the lack of time and information to be informed. If you really want us to have a conversation with you, have a town hall meeting. If you want us to trust you, talk with us, not to us. Most of us would prefer to not having to take action to circulate a petition for a recall. However, if the recall is the only way to get your attention, so be it. The recall may work, and it may not, but I cannot sit on my hands and pretend it doesn’t matter. It matters
Marjean Creager
Huntsville, Texas
Commented
