I attended the City Council Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. There was a rather considerable number of citizens present, many of whom asked to speak for their allotted three minutes. All but three or fours spoke on one side of the issue, keeping the public library under city and community control. The issue was removing city and community control of the Huntsville Public Library and contracting its operation to a holding company from Maryland and California.
At the commencement of the meeting the Mayor commented on the meeting and city committees. He stated that what you are seeing is government in action. What I saw was the Sewage Department flushing the Public Library down the toilet.
The majority of the council who voted for the proposal (6-3) had their minds made up some long time ago, especially since they had been meeting in secrecy since August. They listened to no citizen.
When I moved to Huntsville, Texas, in 1956, we had not public library. After the City Council Meeting on Dec. 20, 2022, we have no public library again.
Joseph M. Kirkland
Huntsville, Texas
