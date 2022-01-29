After the recent vote by our Congress, not to support voting rights, I would like to share a memory about my dad.
My dad, James Madison Wolfe, was a combat photographer in WWII. He traveled with General Douglas McArthur, documented Hiroshima after the bomb dropped, and the signing of the peace treaty with Japan on the USS Missouri. Most of all, he was my papa, smart, funny, and kind. He planted gardens of delicious plump tomatoes, cantaloupe and black eyed peas. He took splendid pictures of lakes, flowers and trees. He was a poet, fabulous cook and a builder of houses. Despite that fact he had a PHD, and was a professor at SHSTC, now SHSU, you wouldn’t know it until you took the time to visit with him.
When I was about 11, he loaded my skinny little self up in his beat up old truck and took me to what we called the Black part of town by the graveyard. My dad’s truck always smelled like cigars and dirt and the front windows were filmed up with dust. The side windows were always down because they wouldn’t roll up, and it was so hot and muggy, as East Texas summers are, that we sweated in the shade.
The Black part of town had old tiny houses with big porches and dirt roads. We didn’t talk much. My dad was pretty quiet most of the time, but I am sure that I was chattering on and on about whatever was on my mind.
This particular morning, we stopped to get gas at the shiny new gas station that always smelled like new tires and fresh gasoline. My dad had a friendly chat with the gas man and we set out to the Black neighborhood, foreign to me. I don’t remember a lot of detail. He must have worked out a plan with others, but we stopped in front of a house, honked the horn, and a man and woman came out, waved and smiled, and climbed into the back the truck. Then we went to other houses and others came out and climbed into the truck. We could hear them laughing and chatting in the back.
￼I remember thinking, what are we doing and why? As I said, my dad was not a big talker, so as we bumped along, I asked, “Daddy, who are these people and where are we going?”
His answer was, “ We are taking them to get registered to vote.”
I asked, “Why?”
“Because everyone should have a voice.”
My little young self just assumed that this was just a normal summer morning in my dad’s stick shift truck. I look back at this man who had captured horrific sights of a dead leveled city, burned children, sick , dying, hungry people and destroyed lives, and I see his heart. My mom always said not to ask him about the war, that he didn’t want to talk about it.
I think that we do a lot of things to protect our hearts and to heal. Some of us draw inward and some of us attack. My dad did good deeds. He loved people and people loved him. He shared his garden and gave away magnificent pictures. He wrote poems about his friends to say thank you. He helped and stood up for what was right and true in a time is a small Texas town during the Civil Rights Movement.
I wish I had told him that morning how very proud I was of him, but I was too young to understand that it took courage to do what he was doing. I didn’t understand that he was different from many of my friends’ fathers.
It seems that having a tender heart is a blessing and a curse and that we must tend to it carefully. My dad taught me that, on a summer morning when we put a space between our words in that old truck.
I look at my town today and know that I am my father’s legacy. I see that his heart carries on in my words and deeds.
I pray that I do him proud.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.