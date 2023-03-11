In response to Mayor Brauninger’s opinion published in the March 7th edition of the Huntsville Item, there are a couple of points I would like to make.
First, I believe most of us have seen things we believe to be beyond the moral boundaries we should have. Mr. Brauninger cited several, including legalization of marijuana, legalized gambling, censorship, entertainment, and our language. To be consistent with those examples, should legal alcohol, banning of books, and encouragement of violence toward those considered different not be included as well? Instead of many of those, I believe incivility, hatred, pejorative language toward those with different views, backgrounds, race, sexual orientation are more morally reprehensible.
Second, major corporations have always responded to the market. Mr. Brauninger’s assumption is that it’s good if it follows his beliefs, but bad if it doesn’t. It also presupposes that the management of corporations cannot socially evolve. The use of the term “woke” in the context of his article is an emotive one, and I can only conclude that it’s used specifically to appeal to those who agree.
Third, I found it interesting that he states, “… I will continue to try my best to look at those with different lifestyles as being created by a holy God.” Because it contradicts his beliefs. Unless, of course, he is saying that God made mistakes.
Fourth, his alluding to the Ashbury, Ky., prayer revival is a bit disingenuous. It is a Christian college, so no surprise. It’s entirely consistent with the mission of the college. Since there are few, if any, students who do not share the same beliefs, the example is irrelevant.
Fifth, Public school is intended to educate everyone. Democracy, to be viable, depends on an educated population. Education includes being information about uncomfortable, irrefutable historical facts. Slavery happened, racism exists, the holocaust happened and included, along with the Jews, Romani, people with disabilities, both physical and mental, gay men, and Catholics. The government of our own country, claiming God’s support, annihilated those who inhabited the land before Europeans, allowed medical experimentation on those of African descent, excluded women from voting and owning property, imprisoned our own citizens who were of Japanese descent, and forcefully sterilized women the government felt unfit. If our children to not learn about these atrocities, and their impact on our present, we are doomed to repeat them. And then education instead becomes indoctrination.
Public education should also be intended to promote respect and courtesy toward, everyone, whether or not you agree with them. The implied need for homogeneity of belief, behavior, and identity is terrifying.
Parents, or course, should have discussions with their children consistent with their own beliefs. Those discussions should occur in the home or in church, not the schools. So, I do not admire those who demand that the schools conform to their view only, as they are assuming that their interpretation of their religious beliefs are the only acceptable ones. My husband and I often had discussions with our children about what they heard or learned, whether in school or elsewhere. We taught them that hatred toward others because they belonged to a group was a moral evil.
Mr. Brauninger’s position sort of leads you back to the puritans, right? Or to the religious extremism that exists in many religions worldwide.
Linda Meyer
Huntsville, TX
