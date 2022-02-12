As you may have heard, about a half of the mail in ballots in Texas are being rejected.
The state supposedly gives you three choices to verify who you are; 1. TDL number 2. Texas State ID number 3. Last four numbers of you SSN. What they don’t tell you is that whichever number you pick has to agree with the number you registered with maybe decades ago. This is a feature not an unintended consequence of the legislature. You can register by putting all (up to three) of the numbers that identify you on the registration form. They have to accept this and not reject your ballot application because one of the numbers should match instead of the 50-50 chance that you remember how you registered.
There is supposedly a website that verifies that you are 1. Registered 2. The status of your mail in ballot. I haven’t got this to work even using the information from my registration card so I would advise that you call country voter registration 936-436-4959 and ask about your mail in ballot status. The ballots were supposedly mailed out last Friday, February 4, but we haven’t received ours and I don’t think our mail is that slow so good luck with that.
I look forward to voting and have never missed an election and hope to continue that privilege while we still have free elections to participate in.
Please Vote, otherwise nothing will ever change for the better.
