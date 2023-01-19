First, I want to compliment the Huntsville Item on keeping the story about the Privatization of the Huntsville Library alive!!
Second, in response to Mayor Andy Brauninger’s letter in the Tuesday edition of the Huntsville Item, asking for the Citizens of Huntsville to give the “privatization of the Library” a chance, I say did he and the City Council give its Citizens, the Library Staff, the Library Board and other concerned individual a chance to review this “behind closed doors” decision to change – the answer is no!
Did the Public Library need “enhancement”? The answer is no!
Did the Public Library need to be “expanded”? The answer is no!
Do the Mayor and City Council “love the Public Library”? The answer is no!
Will a change in management place greater emphasis on the growth and development of “our cherished Library” The answer is no! It will only provide for censorship by our elected and appointed officials!
Are comments about the actions of the Mayor and City Council ‘hurtful”? The answer is no! What is hurtful is firing the Library Staff just before Christmas. Scrooge anyone!
Are the Citizens of Huntsville “uninformed”, well if you consider that the Mayor and City Council have been working on privatizing the Public Library for 6 mos. in secret, then maybe yes!
Are the Mayor and City Council trying to limit our First Amendment Rights to what we see, hear and read? The answer is yes!
Make no mistake, all these rationales and everything else associated with this “privatization” are just a “Smoke Screen” to the real reason for this change: Censorship!!
As the Mayor pointed out, there will be an election in November, however we cannot wait until then, as who know what else they will “spring” on us between now and then. I encourage those who are opposed to this “privatization of the Library” to sign the Petition, to recall these Officials!
Donald MacCormack
Huntsville, Texas
