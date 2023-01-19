I commend the author(s) of the “Our View” column in the Jan. 14, Huntsville Item. Excellent work and to the point!
The citizens of Huntsville were not listened to in any of their comments. The six demonstrated it clearly and strongly in their actions at the December 20, 2022, council meeting.
I am familiar with the criminal justice curriculum having served on curriculum committees at different colleges. I also served on the Academic Course Guide Manual Committee at the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board some years ago.
I never saw a course regarding libraries or the censorship of libraries in their curriculum.
I know that there has been a history of banning books in this country including James Joyce’s Ulysses, the University of Texas preventing the teaching of John Dos Passos’ novels in the 1930’s, and colleges and universities discouraged teaching J. D. Salinger’s Catcher in the Rye in the late 50’s and early 60’s. The Catholic Church had an imprimatur against Graham Greene’s The Power and the Glory.
Again, after the decision by the six council members, we have no public library.
Joseph M. Kirkland
Huntsville, Texas
