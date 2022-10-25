Our hospital is here to serve our patients and the community. We are proud to provide high-quality care to all patients – from infancy through oldera adults.
Our goal with every encounter is to show compassion, provide comfort and improve patient understanding and clinical outcomes. We welcome and respond to patients’ questions and concerns, and explain every aspect of the care we provide.
We are driven to work on creating positive patient experiences by:
▪ Providing a safe, clean and nurturing environment
▪ Listening to, validating and humanizing concerns
▪ Spending the time a patient needs and establishing trust
▪ Daily rounding my hospital leadership to better understand your needs
▪ Responding promptly
▪ Mastering communication and conveying information clearly
▪ Helping to manage pain; communicating medication side effects
▪ Providing appropriate discharge and care followup information
▪ Measuring patient feedback and working to continually improve
A positive patient experience contributes to healing, recovery and long-term health and wellness. As your healthcare resource, we will work continually to improve your care experience.
At Huntsville Memorial Hospital, we take patient experience to heart, because every patient and every experience matters.
Thank you for trusting us with your care!
Patrick Shannon, CEO, Huntsville Memorial Hospital
