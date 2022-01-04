We moved to Huntsville in 1972 and over the years, we have driven lots of used cars.
They needed a little maintenance here and there and before long, we asked an acquaintance to recommend a good mechanic. Several people recommended Martin Griggs and his team at Griggs Automotive, located near the downtown square at the time. When I went in, I liked the authentic smell of the place because my dad had owned an auto parts store for many years. Martin knew a great deal about cars from many years of service in the military.
We had a growing family and bought two station wagons and many other cars, and over time, there were four teenagers who kept Martin busy. There was no job either too big or too small for him to tackle. Always excellent work.
What I liked the best was when my daughters went off to college one by one, they took off in one of those used cars. I asked Martin to check out the cars in every way, including the tires to make sure they were road worthy and safe for the girls to drive. When I returned to get the cars, I could be sure everything would be fine and he either charged me a nominal fee or dismissed the charges.
Over time, we became acquainted with Steve, Rick and others. Once we had a young friend who was interested in cars and needed to learn a trade and we asked if he might hire him so he could learn. They did and he learned.
This business has been a mainstay for us and our family and many others in the community, and they are now closing their doors. We are losing some reliable old friends and we’re sad to see them go. We wish them well and thank them for all they’ve done for us and others.
Sincerely,
Judy Olson (and James, Susan, Karin, Heather and Bradley)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.