Just now Affordable Plumbing repairmen drove away after repairing a break in our kitchen sink faucet pipes on Christmas Eve, four days ago, even though, our faucets had been streaming continuously from Thursday evening when the sub-freezing weather hit.
The repairmen explained that the break occurred because we had not set the lone faucet on the sink at the center position in order that both hot and cold lines were open. We were completely unaware that we had to set it faucet that way. What’s more the friends I have spoken to since were as completely unaware as we were.
Please immediately contact a plumbing company to explain the mechanism better than I have. Then publish a warning to the public to prevent this unnecessary catastrophe from happening again in our city.
Like probably all other local plumbers, Affordable has put its phone on answering machine message that they are booked solid through Friday, the earliest they will be able service those who place themselves on the waiting list.
Marion Wagamon
Huntsville, Texas
