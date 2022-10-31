The agricultural community greatly benefits from the volume of insects bats consume, not only in greater crop production but in decreased use of expensive insecticides.
Among the destructive insects bats consume, bats seem to especially like moths that would produce cotton boll weevils or corn borers, both highly destructive to crops.
It would be of benefit to our agricultural community, if they became involved in saving our local bat community.
Note the saying, “If you eat, you are involved in agriculture.”
Therefore it is in all of our interests to help save this bat maternity colony.
Ann Staples
Huntsville, Texas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.