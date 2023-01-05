I have watched corruption in Huntsville City Government for over 50 years and normally the violations of the Texas Open Meetings Act do not threaten the Constitutional Separation of Church and State. However, the obviously secret and illegal meetings of the religious extremists on City Council are meant to help convert our country into a religious dictatorship ruled by what I call the Christian Taliban.
For example, our Supreme Court has been packed with what I call “Fundamental Fools” that have taken over female rights to promote their extreme religious agenda in blatant violation of the U.S. Constitution and are plotting and scheming to destroy other of our fundamental human rights as citizens of the United States of America.
Likewise our City Council has been taken over by bigots, that have unilaterally decided without public oversight, to make insane decisions about what is fit for our citizens to read and what must be hidden from sight so that our children can be led to be intolerant of others and can become extreme religious bigots like their parents.
Our four children were not kept in an oppressive bubble and visited the sex museums in Copenhagen and Amsterdam. They loved touring the Red Light Districts of Paris and other less oppressive countries and they were not turned into sex addicts, druggies, or religious fanatics.
I suspect that every 12 year old alive in Walker County today has watched porn and is totally aware of the things that are being censored and banned from our public library. The worst thing is that children that have been prevented from understanding human sexuality and how to prevent unwanted pregnancies are the ones most likely to become pregnant out of ignorance and then subjected to either abortion or becoming child mothers.
In my personal experience dating back 60 or so years, extremist fundamentalist parents have caused many a child to commit suicide as happened to one of my best friends in high school, because his parents told him that he was not allowed to have a girlfriend.
Ethical bankruptcy rules City Hall to the extreme detriment to the citizens of our city that is being turned into just one more East Texas White-Trash slum.
I believe that our City Government is in egregious violation of rules and laws meant to protect Texas citizens from bigotry and religious oppression. The city should immediately void what I believe would be an illegal and unethical contract designed to destroy our public library and double the cost of maintaining it on behalf of the Christian Taliban that seem to have illegally taken over our city government.
George H. Russell, Bishop
Huntsville, Texas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.