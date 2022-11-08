My wife and I voted early at the Walker County Storm Shelter. The experience was positive and flawless. The poll workers were all very professional in carrying out their duties.
The voting machines were super high tech and made the experience fast and easy. In the event of a technical issue there were poll workers standing by ready to help. My handicapped wife was able to vote while remaining in her vehicle which alerted the poll workers when she pulled up to the “curbside”. She said that the person that helped her was very kind and while she was there other handicapped people were helped, including a nearby car with several elderly people in it. She said that the poll worker was extremely patient and everything went very smoothly for the people in the vehicle. She and I were both grateful that there was no hostility coming from anyone wanting to disrupt voting by being armed or causing a ruckus asin other parts of the country that intimidates voters, making them fearful to go to the poles to vote.
We both hope that the entire country would follow our example of making voting a happy and stress free experience, and we are hopeful that on election day all voters experience the same flawless peaceful experience that we had during early voting.
George H. and Suzanne B. Russell
Huntsville, Texas
