Interesting that the Mayor’s two letters to The Item provide more information, if short on facts, than anything from the Mayor & City Council during the five months leading up to the their December vote to Privatize the Huntsville Library.
Their secret, “behind closed doors” work to hire an out-of-state private company was devoid of any information provided to the citizens of Huntsville.
The Mayors’ statement the that the police department “did not remove any books from the Library” is not true as evidenced by photo and video posted on line, showing this being done. With regard to “a possible violation of the Texas Penal Code” there was no such violation!
Also, regarding his statement “should the City have held public meeting to discuss the issue”? The answer is yes! This was not done!
Prior to the vote to privatize the library there has been no public notification of this move to contract with the private company LS&S, no bidding process for over half a million of our tax dollars, neither the Library Staff, the Library Board, or the Friends of the Huntsville Texas Library were notified or offered the opportunity to comment or develop their own alternative and no first and second readings of the city council agenda.
He mention’s “public outcry”. What outcry? Where? He provides no evidence that this occurred! He infers that “the library issue has been fully explored and the current management contract is the best option”. Explored by who? Certainly not with the library staff or the public! Nor was sufficient time devoted for the public to review this issue!
Information provided in his Letters to the Editor are simply a “smoke screen” to the real reasons our Public Library was privatized, Censorship!
Certain members of the City Administration want to control what we citizens can read, see and hear at the library! I encourage all Huntsville City residents who don’t want our First Amendment Rights restricted, to sign the petition to recall the Mayor and three City Council members!
Donald MacCormack
Huntsville, TX
