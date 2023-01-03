After a week of reflecting on the city council’s decision to privatize our public library, I want to describe what I observed there. There was an overflowing crowd into the hall with concerned citizens. Many spoke with eloquence and respect to deaf ears. The council sat like robots and it seemed like they were just giving token time and that their decision had been made, or that they had been told how to vote. They even declined the motion to table the vote and give time for us to research the cooperation’s history with other communities’ experiences with them. Not only was the vote rushed, but very few of us even knew it was going to happen. People left looking shell shocked. I myself was shaking my head in disbelief. I naively believed that the council operated in a more community minded ways.
Thank you Karen Denman, Deloris Massey and Daiquiri Beebe, who voted against the sell out. We appreciate you.
Thank you to our remarkable, helpful library staff.
To our council, mayor and city manager, please reconsider this decision. I’m sure that the contract is already signed, sealed and delivered, but perhaps there is a way you can recall the why of your decision and the rush to push it through. We were only allowed to present our thoughts, with no room for discussion. A town hall would have been nice. I’m sure there will be no response from you either, but it would really be interesting to hear the real reasons.
Marjean Creager
Huntsville, Texas
Commented
