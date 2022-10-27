I really enjoyed the recent art show at the Wynne Home Arts Center. It was one of the best art shows EVER, but there have been many great shows over the years. Giving the public a chance to see great art from local artists is certainly a wonderful way to show off the talents of Huntsville’s artists.
Perhaps The Item is unaware of the art displayed in the art museums and galleries owned by The Ethician Foundation and The Universal Ethician Church.
For example we have 70 pieces by Dennis Hickman on permanent display in our Museum of Texas Art and our Folk Art Museum.
We provided a home for the Rev. Johnnie Swearingen during the last eight months of his life in Huntsville. He paid his rent with one painting a month and eight of his last works of art are on permanent display in our Bishop’s Palace Museum, including one that he painted on his 84th birthday which would be his last.
Simone Robinson’s art works are located in the Museum of Texas art, the Folk Art Museum and our Museum of African, African American Art, History and Culture, and our Museum of Texas Furniture.
We have 33 examples of her work including a piece that I consider to be her “masterpiece”.
All of our museums and galleries are open to the public at no charge but it is necessary to arrange visits via email to ghr@cyberclone.net.
We are especially proud of our “Neanderthal” era paleo art in our Bishop’s Palace Museum and our Native American Paleo Art in our Museum of Genocide.
I wonder how many citizens of Huntsville are aware that Native Texans were producing great art over 12,000 years ago.
George H. Russell, President
The Ethician Foundation
