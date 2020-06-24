I am writing in response to the recent Item article calling for the removal of Confederate monuments and specifically the misinformed and incorrect statements by Kristin Henze (who made statements on behalf of SHSU history dept.). Ms. Henze clearly knows nothing about the Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) and the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC), both of which I am intimately familiar as I am a member of the SCV and my wife is a member of the UDC. She apparently knows even less about the root causes of the war.
The SCV and UDC are historical organizations that exist to remember and honor the service and valor of our ancestors that fought against a tyrannical invading army that pillaged the homes and lives of millions of people in the south. Those men defended their homeland and their new adopted nation in the same manner that a former colonel in His Majesty’s British militia fought for his new adopted nation. His name was George Washington.
The monument that Ms Henze refers to on the courthouse grounds represents men who were fighting for freedom from an oppressive federal government and the right to self govern as did our founding fathers. They were not espousing white supremacy or fighting to defend slavery. To suggest otherwise is sheer euhemerism. No one in my family history has ever owned a slave nor have we ever espoused the perpetuation of slavery.
The assumption by those who suggest that confederate monuments are an endorsement of and espousing white supremacy is not only hyperbole, but unadulterated tripe. Ninety seven percent of confederate soldiers did not own slaves and there is no historical reference anywhere of a dairy, letter or recorded instrument where confederate soldiers stated that their reason for fighting was to perpetuate or preserve slavery.
I challenge anyone to produce such evidence. Our ancestors fought because their new nation called them to defend their homeland much like as our founding fathers did. For anyone to suggest that hundreds of thousands of young men enlisted in the CSA armed forces solely to defend slavery is simply profound and blatant ignorance of the history of the period and a denial of the facts.
While slavery was rightfully ended as a result of the war, the causes for the war were many and even the most rudimentary historian will acknowledge that tariffs, territorial acrimony, federal transgressions and economic factors were the root cause for secession. Lincoln stated on more than one occasion that he would not invade the south to end slavery. The question is, if the south had not seceded would the north have invaded the south to end slavery by force of arms and the unequivocal answer is no.
The federal government invaded the south to prevent secession and because the U.S. Arsenal at Ft Sumter was fired upon. It had nothing to do with freeing slaves. If that was the sole reason for the war then the dubious Emancipation Proclamation would have come at the beginning of the war instead of two years after the war started. And it would have freed all the slaves immediately.
Lincoln stated, "My paramount object in this struggle is to save the Union, and is not either to save or to destroy slavery. If I could save the Union without freeing any slave I would do it, and if I could save it by freeing all the slaves I would do it; and if I could save it by freeing some and leaving others alone I would also do that.” … And when the great emancipator issued the famous proclamation it did not free the slaves in the three non seceding slave states where he declared that in those states slavery was correct, legal and had the full support of the federal government.
The other truly despicable and unconscionable occurrence is the insinuation by the media, misinformed educators and others that southern monuments and other symbols honoring soldiers who fought for the south is an example of white supremacy. That is nothing more than allegorical palaver tripe.
If we are to rid public places of monuments and all other iconography that honor those that owned slaves and perpetuated the institution of slavery or those that have made blasphemous and white supremacist comments then all such statues and monuments of Lincoln, Washington, Jefferson, Grant and others will need to be removed from all public property.
The personification of white supremacy and the expression of racial superiority that so many find so offensive is expressed very eloquently by the nations 16th president in which he said on Oct. 13, 1858 – “I am not now, nor ever have been in favor of bringing about in any way the social or political equality of the white and black races. I am not now or ever have been in favor of making voters or jurors of negroes, nor qualifying them to hold office, nor of intermarriages with white people. There is a physical difference between the white and black races which will forever forbid the two races living together on social or political equality. There must be a position of superior and inferior, and I am in favor of assigning the superior position to the white man.” “He (the black man) is not my equal in many respects, certainly not in color, perhaps not in intellect and moral endowments.”
A further example of Lincoln’s white supremacist attitude is his statement in the White house in 1862 when went on to promote the idea of colonization of foreign countries by blacks in the US in his belief that whites and blacks could not coexist in the same nation saying that blacks that wish to stay in the US were “Selfish” and that central America would be an ideal location for them.
In his law practice Lincoln vehemently and vigorously represented slave owner Robert Matson, who wanted to enslave a free, mixed-race woman. He married Into Mary Todd’s family who enslaved Black men and women. While serving in the Illinois legislature, he supported Zachary Taylor, a slave owner, in Taylor’s successful bid for the presidency.
The examples above are the epitome of white supremacy in both words and actions and yet we honor this white supremacist with national statues, monuments, likeness’ on coins, bills, stamps and the like and I do not hear for the calling of those monuments to be torn down and removed from view.
I find it incredibly uneducated and intellectually dishonest when educators and misinformed citizens fail to point out how we so hypocritically honor those historical figures who espoused true supremacist ideology and were slave holders as honorable, noble and virtuous and not others like my ancestor who never owned slaves but simply fought for their state and new nation. Additionally U S Grant’s family owned numerous slaves and he personally owned a slave named William Jones.
The actions, comments and statements by the 16 president represent a despicable and steeped white supremacist attitude. Hence, if the call from a cross section of people and not just an oligarchy is to disavow and demand the removal of all things that denote white supremacy and any past figure who owned slaves then all things honoring Lincoln, Washington, Jefferson , Grant and others should be removed as well.
Let me say unequivocally that all of us in the SCV, UDC and the citizens of Texas abhor and categorically reject slavery and we emphatically teach our kids that it was wrong and that no person should ever be subjugated to ownership by any other human. No sane, even moderately educated person of this century could feel otherwise.
However, the labeling of Confederate symbols as evil based on this premise is simply short sighted and foolish if one looks at all the facts of history and understands the reason that we honor them. It has nothing to do with defending slavery, but rather to pay homage to our ancestors that were merely defending their homeland.
