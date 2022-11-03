I support passing the SAFE ACT to Ban Horse Slaughter this year.” I am writing to you in Hopes that you will also support the SAFE ACT and shine a light on this cruel horse slaughter business.
Terrified horses are packed into trailers, without food or water. Shipped to Mexico and Canada, where they are beaten and slaughtered. They have no protection because they are considered livestock.
America is supplying toxic horse meat for human consumption in other countries. Our Representatives are turning a blind eye to this situation. Your help is needed.
Debbie Dossey
New Caney, Texas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.