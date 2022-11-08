There seem to be some in our community who believe that anything mentioning homosexuality is wrong according to their personal beliefs and therefore, automatically obscene. This is simply not true and the courts utilize the Miller Test to determine whether a work is obscene or not.
Under the Miller Test,a work is obscene when an average citizen applying contemporary community standards would find the work taken as a whole appeals to the prurient interest. The prurient interest is a fancy way of saying the work is just there to get you hot and bothered. The Miller Test continues to state the work depicts or describes, in a patently offensive way, sexual conduct specifically defined by the applicable state law which in Texas includes but is not limited to: masturbation, excretory functions, sadism, masochism, lewd exhibition of the genitals. The final part of the Miller Test and Texas Penal Code states the work, taken as a whole, meets the above and also lacks serious literary, artistic, political, and scientific value. Current library policy already prevents library staff from adding a title which fails the three requirements in the Miller Test.
The books included in the Read With Pride display do not fail the Miller Test. Further, a recent editorial in the Huntsville Item specifically listed My Two Moms by Claudia Harrington and stated, “they were depicting same sex couples kissing and talking about sex between the two of them.” This is an outright lie. The majority of the titles in the Read With Pride display are available for free on YouTube (including My Two Moms found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=79WJokOopNU&t=3s). The moms in the book are never depicted kissing or hugging, in fact the only affection they are shown engaging in is holding hands when they welcome someone to their own home. Holding hands, in their own home. There is no sex in this children’s book nor is there any discussion of sex. The work taken as a whole does not appeal to the prurient interest, it simply shows a typical afternoon for one student in their home with their parents. Nothing sexual is described or depicted whatsoever. And it has literary and artistic value.
The books reserved by the Huntsville City Police Department included adult and young adult titles, some of which depict or discuss sex and sexual matters though the majority of these works feature heterosexual characters. However, this still doesn’t automatically make them obscene because, again, it is the work taken as a whole, not simply a passage and also has to lack literary, artistic, political, and scientific value. Neither the books included in the Read With Pride display or those later targeted by whoever misused our police fail the Miller Test, they are not obscene.
If you find a book goes against your unduly sensitive sensibilities or personal biases, by all means close it and don’t read it but you’ll have to actually open the books to see what they hold instead of regurgitating lies about them.
Amanda Louie
Huntsville, Texas
