It has been over a week since the Huntsville government has decided that one of the final vestiges of free social spaces in this country, the public library, should be turned over to a for-profit, private company for the next decade. I don’t know about you, but since the announcement (made by the city an entire month after entering into conversation with the library management company) I have heard and seen nothing but disapproval from the public at-large. Nobody asked to have their public library turned into a glorified bookstore. Nobody asked to have the local librarians sacked and the shelves stripped bare of reference materials. Nobody, and I’ll repeat, noboday asked to devalue and denigrate one of the last places in town where real, hard-working folks are committed to bettering the community and providing free resources to anyone who needs them.
I am frankly appalled by the city government’s decision to take the low-road. Instead of talking to the public about this, they simply made a decision behind closed doors and sold out our community institution to the highest, and only, bidder. This just goes to show there are truly two Huntsvilles: one for the good old boys who seemingly want to hold this town back from progressing into the current millenium, and one for the actual working-class community.
Address the issues that the public have. Have some courage to face your constituents, and not just the ones who fundraise to line your pockets. Bring our public library back.
Andrew Vierkant
Huntsville, Texas
