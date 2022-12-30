When my husband and I moved to Huntsville in September 1999, there was a small library in town that had existed since 1967. By 2009, members of the public began to dream of something bigger and better. A feasibility committee was established on which I was privileged to serve. The committee was large and represented many factions and interests within the community. As a result of the recommendations of that committee, a Bond Election was held on Nov. 3, 2009. That election approved $3.5 million for a new library. As I remember, Huntsville was the only city in Texas to approve a library bond that year. The vote was 85 percent in favor of the bond.
Unfortunately, the $3.5 million was only enough to build the walls and roof and structure so efforts were undertaken to raise approximately $450,000 to equip and furnish the newly expanded library. Our old library was 7,000 sq. ft. and the new library is 22,000 sq. ft. consisting of a 1,751 sq. ft. Community Room for 150 people, a 1,804 sq. ft. Children’s Room, a 1,500 sq. ft. Genealogy Room, and a Computer Room with 40 public access computers. The entire community had come together to do something important for our City and everyone worked hard to see the newly renovated and expanded library come into existence.
Our Huntsville Public Library has provided a place for everyone, rich and poor, young and old, liberal or conservative. The money given to the library came in large and small donations from many individuals. It was the intention of our Huntsville Public Library to serve the entire community and offer a wide variety of programs, resources, books, meeting space free to the public.
That has been the success story of our library until the recent decision by the City Council to enter into a contract with a For Profit company to manage our public library.
Clearly, the Council did not want anyone to know what it was doing because there would be an enormous outcry, which is just now being heard. The ruse of “saving money” is the tried and true explanation for things that don’t stand up to close scrutiny.
What will this new management company charge for use of the Community Room, or what programs will not be allowed, or what books will no longer be purchased to add to the collection?
As a member of the board of the Huntsville Public Library Friends, Inc, I have to ask why we were not consulted about the discussions that have apparently been underway for months concerning the hiring of this For Profit management company since the Friends, through the generosity of so many members of the Huntsville community, have provided many “extras” for the library that the City budget did not provide. Some of these “extras” have been equipment for the Children’s Room and special programs for children in the summer. Additionally, because of ongoing support from our community, the Friends have in excess of $100,000 as well as a grant from the Powell Foundation in the amount of $210,000 to set up a free-standing, 24-hour satellite library in a high traffic area of town. Since the Council did not choose to consult with the Friends, all of these “extras” may now be in jeopardy. The faith of our community in the leadership of the City is being sorely tested.
Nancy Franklin
Huntsville, Texas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.