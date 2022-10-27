A couple of weeks ago, a letter criticized the H.E.A.R.T.S’s Museum and Staff Veteran’s concerning vets’ treatment and activities in a negative way. As a veteran, squad leader, two Vietnam tours, and a lot of years living, I took issue with the tone of the letter. The staff, board, and mission of HEARTS is fully directed towards veterans of all backgrounds and race. After many years of attending activities at Hearts, I have not witnessed one incident of anyone being denied, ridiculed, or having attention negatively directed at them. The old saying about “No atheists in a foxhole” is just as true as to when bullets are flying “All are Brothers”. Being Army, I saw a lot of O.D. green everywhere and there was no room to see black, brown, yellow, or white. We were all in it together and had to pull for one another to survive. Luckily, everyone in the squad came Home with God’s help.
The H.E.A.R.T.S’s staff helps veterans who are in need help. They were especially busy during COVID providing all kinds of assistance from transportation, testing, getting to the pharmacy. H.E.A.R.T.S’s staff contacts and assists veterans, in desperate situations, to get help from local governmental agencies and non-profits.
The writer’s negativity towards Hearts was undeserved and probably not his total feelings. We all need to be united towards and for our Country, each other, and return it to the foundational roots and principles. Bound together, we can be greater than ourself. Please know that current news, media, and facts are incomplete or tainted, so get out to Vote for common sense and win back our U.S.A. Let America be great again.
Jack Turner
Huntsville, Texas
