I am dumbstruck at the brazenness of your unpatriotic display that passed for deliberation. Let me be clear: you have betrayed your nation and desecrated the American Flag to protect the flag of traitors with this unanimous vote of the Walker County Commissioners Court to maintain the Confederate Monument. To be more clear you should stop saying the pledge of allegiance until you repent for the hatchet job you did on revisionist history.
What the South fought for was sin. Slavery was sin. White supremacy, which they proclaimed as their national policy, is sin. And your endorsement of their treachery is sinful. All of it should be repented. You disgrace every soldier that died fighting for the maintenance of this Union. You disgrace every Black citizen that opened their mouths to you, as you erased their volumes of experiences, for your preference to privilege the voices of White citizens too ashamed of the truth of that history to dare show their faces in public. I’m ashamed to have ever cast a vote for any of you, and consider your handling of this episode a stain on your whole career that will be all you are remembered for. That’s a shame. But I, nor many others, will bow to the idol you’ve erected on our Courthouse lawn. We have only begun to fight your wrong decision, and the public will know your role in their deception.
Commissioner Henry:
I don’t agree with your vote, nor your world view, but I respect you. Word to the wise: pick better friends. Your advocacy for your constituent at the meeting who had a raw deal with starting his development deserved the respect of your peers deferring to your judgment about your Precinct. How Kuykendahl and White sandbagged your constituent just trying to make a living was unnecessary. Although a Progressive, I also know what being on a team and delivering for your constituents means. I think they voted wrong.
Commissioner Daugette:
You weren’t there, and though your vote wouldn’t change anything, the people deserve to hear from you. This is not one of those issues that gets a pass, even from someone who loves you like another father.
To the people of Walker County:
Search your hearts. Know that we are better than this. This was an easy call. This wasn’t hard. Of the four Confederate Monuments constructed in the 1950’s, only the one at our Courthouse still stands. We have bowed to Confederate idols too long. We have bent the knee to unrepentant White Supremacy for the last time. When that monument was placed there two years after the Brown v. Board of Education decision came down, local officials made the decision without consulting Black residents, with prejudice to Black residents, and while full-well knowing they were actively disenfranchising Black residents. Sixty+ years later, County officials are again disregarding those citizens. When the soldiers the monument celebrated seceded from the United States, they knew they were committing treason. By keeping that monument front and center, mocking the North, and minimizing the slaves, we are co-signing the promissory note that another generation will be allowed to live with the lie: Confederate Patriots are American heroes. The truth: Confederate Patriots and their accommodators are American Traitors. And that’s just a fact.
Ask the Constitution. Confederate Patriots shredded it. And Danny Pierce’s Court just made a mockery of it.
