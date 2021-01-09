It was very disheartening to read the January 7, Huntsville Item article, “Texans, local residents react to Capital breach”. We need to make it very clear this was a failed coup attempt by ignorant insurgents to overthrow our government. The current president instigated and encouraged this illegal insurrection.
When I read fellow Huntsville area resident Mr. Odom support these un-american domestic terrorist, it is discouraging that fellow citizens do not believe in the U.S. Constitution and care about all the men and women who have died to defend our freedoms and our democracy.
I feel immense sorrow for the family of the young Capital policeman who was brutally murdered by the vicious murderous mob. I pray that every one of the individuals who participated in this horrible act get charged with capital murder.
And, I pray that everyone else who participated in this insurrection get charged and sentenced with Trump’s new desecration of monuments law requiring a minimum of a (10) ten-year prison sentence.
There was a fair and honest election last November that ultimately elected Joe Biden as the next President of the United States. Mr. Odom is wrong to assume that had the outcome been different the left would have been committing felonies and storming the capital as the Trump supporters had. Proof of this is that in 2016 Mr. Trump, by a smaller margin, did get the sufficient number of Electoral College votes to become President of the United States. And no insurrections took place. We were disappointed in the outcome, but we respected the Constitution and stayed home.
I agree with former President George W. Bush, and found the scene a “sickening and heartbreaking sight.”
After all these un-American felons have served their lengthy prison sentences, they should move to North Korea where they will not be encumbered by a legitimate Constitution.
