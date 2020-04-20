Had enough bad news political negativity, isolation, and pessimism? Together let's look at the other side of the coin.
1. Warmth and humidity are the traditional enemy of respiratory viruses.
2. Our healthcare heroes and private industry are making quantum leaps in care, treatment, and prevention which will apply to our nation's future good health.
3. As the world economy rebounds, international trust and relations with China will be based on a new reality.
4. We will have learned a valuable lesson from the crowded Asian countries where facemasks are common. During risk periods, how about masks available for those who "forget" to wear them to stores, sports events, concerts, movies, airplanes, etc.?
5. The WWII standard for timely and powerful government/private response to crisis has been rediscovered and streamlined.
6. With every challenge faced in our history, America has emerged smarted and stronger.
7. Our America will be refocused on the immortal Boy Scout motto that has been so influential in my life...BE PREPARED!
