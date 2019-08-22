On behalf of the Huntsville Hornet Quarterback Club and membership, I would like to thank the Huntsville Hornet Community for supporting the 1st Annual Hornet Kickoff. The Hornet Spirit was alive and vibrant last Friday. We greatly appreciate the HHS Cheerleaders, Grenadier Guard (GG’s) and Huntsville Hornet Military Marching Band for sharing their enthusiasm for the upcoming football season. Dr. Sheppard is the Hornets No. 1 fan and we thank him for sharing his Hornet Spirit with us as well. Coach Southern said it best when he stated our boys have worked hard and needed to see that this community supports them.
The Quarterback Club would also like to thank Mr. Tony Culak for participating as Master of Ceremonies. Finally, a huge thank you to Mrs. Dawn Shaw and Mrs. Andrea Hoke for organizing the event; this would not have happened without them.
The Huntsville Hornet Quarterback Club looks forward to seeing the Hornet Community at the first home game on Friday, August 30th against Willis and of course the rest of the football season.
Let’s prepare to take this season by storm and STING’EM HORNETS!!!!
Brandy McLerran — President of Huntsville Hornet Quarterback Club
#ATW
