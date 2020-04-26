For the past couple of months, life in Walker County is not what we once knew as normal. The current pandemic sweeping the nation has caused many organizations to cancel or postpone events and sometimes permanently close.
Walker County was not exempt from the pandemic.
Walker County Fair Association received word that it would be in our best interest to cancel our annual fair. The almost 300 exhibitors were all disappointed and heartbroken, because of all their hard work. Many of the students rely on the sale of their animal to help with future college educations.
The Walker County Fair Association kicked it into high gear and began to plan an on-line auction with the assistance of many fair volunteers and the expertise of the Wal-Lee Auction Company. The on-line auction took place during the week of April 14-18 with the live auction on April 18 ending around 8:30 PM.
The exhibitors of the Walker County Fair did their homework by posting pictures of their projects on social media and the buyers groups began to rally troops to help all the exhibitors.
232 Exhibitors entered their projects into the sale, with a pre-bid total before the live auction at $126,825. Sponsors for floor prices were: Navasota Livestock, Stan Klawinsky Construction, B&R Productions, Flemining's Processing, Rollo Insurance, Rancher's Supply and Charlie's Used Cars.
Heavy bidders for the sale were: Able Ammo, H-E-B Huntsville, Bennie D. Rush Law Office, Huntsville Air Conditioning, Charlie's Used Cars, J&M Contracting, Bearkat Buyers, Big E’s Crawfish and Oyster Bar and Navasota Livestock.
By the end of the day the exhibitors received $274,820 in sales for both livestock and non-livestock entries.
The Walker County Fair Association would like to thank the following companies for their support: Wal-Lee Auction Company, Co-Jo Foundation, Chris Batten Insurance Agency & Wayne Jeske, B&R Productions, Silver Spur Buyers Group, Law Office of Bennie D. Rush, Werning Cattle Co., Rocking D Services, Independent Hydraulics of Conroe, Sweet Lips Cake Emporium, Ritter Ranch, Charlie's Used Cars, Able Ammo, Matas Tacticle Supply, First Financial Bank, Steely Lumber, Landscaper's Pride, V3 Properties, Lonestar Liquor, Danny Billingsly, Global Financial Partners, Veternary Hospital of New Waverly, First National Bank of Huntsville, J&M Contracting, Haney, Moorman, & Paschal, Dale's Auto Sales, Huntsville Air Conditioning, Big E's Crawfish & Oyster Bar, Bearkat Buyers, Ward Furniture & Flooring, Hollis Properties, Long Street Farms, Markham Realty, Namken, Inc., Believe Therapies, Huntsville Truck & Tractor, Team Dodge, V Bar Cattle, Sandel Energy, Texas Grand Ranch, Rocking K, United Machine Works, Lonestar Outdoor Power, Big 5 Enterprise, Texas Farm Credit , East Texas Underground, All-Temp, Sandling, Inc., Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home, Extreme Signs and K and K Ranch.
The Walker County Fair Association would like to also recognize the following individuals for their support: Dean Smith, Marshal Willey, Brad Worley, Robert Powers , Jeremiah Francis, Adam's Family, Katy Lampson, David Thornberry, Greg McKeever, Stacy Schultea, Mary Stowe, Kevin Green, Mandi Brown, Aimee Zissa, David Moorman, Jessica Graham, Tyler Richardson, Irish Family , Bobby Gan, Joe Bonifazi, Ragena Johnson, Staci Bible, Sharon Fordyce, Krystal Wells, Bobbie Hilliard, Shawn Byler, Kayla Gardener, Sara Stewart and Wayne Sapp.
A special thank you to many of the WCFA Board Members who worked very hard to make this event happen as well as the Walker County Agri-Life Extension office and the many businesses that advertised on their marquis for the WCFA. We could not have done it without your support.
