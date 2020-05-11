On Wednesday April 22 Onalaska TX, a deadly tornado passed through this small town. Texas Acres Subdivision was in the direct path and many structures within our subdivision are destroyed.
It seems like the next day I noticed Huntsville Police Department patrolling the area. Before I could blink the Huntsville Fire Department was in the subdivision clearing roads and passing out PPE for the residents. I then learned that the Public Works Department had been given the clearance to help Onalaska with debris removal.
Being a recently retired city of Huntsville employee I can not describe the pride and joy my heart felt. They had no idea of I had recently moved to Onalaska, man it felt good to see their familiar faces and outpouring of support. The city employees learned of my near death experience. (Yes when your roof flies away and walls fall you get right with God pretty quick) They all got together and provided lunch to many residents within my subdivision who lost their homes. For many this was their first hot meal since the tornado.
Sometimes city Employees can be the most under-appreciated group, I am here to say Huntsville employees are the best and should never be taken for granted.
Thanks to all at the City of Huntsville from the bottom of our hearts.
