We had the privilege of relocating to Huntsville in January 1985. My husband, Terry, was privileged to serve most of his years as a Texas State Trooper while living in what we learned to be a loving, caring and ever-growing town. A lot has happened from then until present. During those years we had the additional privilege of watching our children grow, learn and graduate from Huntsville.
Our son is now the associate principal at Georgetown High School. Our oldest daughter is the 385th Judicial District Court coordinator for Williamson County and our youngest daughter is an educator with Huntsville ISD.
Huntsville ISD has been good for our family. Our children and grandchildren are the reason we are writing this letter in support of these needed improvements for our schools.
Terry was honored to be a part of the board of trustees for the Huntsville Independent School District when the last bond passed, about 23 years ago. Citizens of Walker County came together as a board to study the needs of the district at that time. They spent many hours working out the best way to get what we could for our students. After accurately showing what was needed, showing the finances needed and then coming up with a plan, the bond was voted on by the people. Our kids won!
It’s time for our kids to win again!
Now over 20+ years later, improvements are a necessity to continue providing our kids with the best possible education we can offer. It is time to provide the newest technology, classroom space and opportunities for our students. Through the years, it has been proven the least amount of site changes, the better our students do in school. All the space available will be used that Huntsville ISD has at its disposal. We, for example, have part of a campus at Mance Park Middle School that was condemned several years ago and just sits useless.
We know personally there will be those who will automatically say “no, I am not spending another dollar on kids” and then will proceed to give various excuses as to why.The facts of this bond are clever than ever in the presentation. A group of citizens came together (and we are proud to say that includes our daughter) and put together this bond package. Go to a presentation and ask questions. The rules (new law) for the HISD school board, superintendent and employees are noticeably clear this year, as they can’t say or do anything that is contrary to fact about the bond election.
Fellow citizens, this bond is as transparent as it can be. Straight forward, we have grandkids here now that are part of HISD. As our kids were, they are involved in just about everything HISD offers. We go to many of the sports events, band concerts, cheer competitions and any other thing our grandkids are involved in. One notable thing that stands out to us in the thousands of dollars we spend each year to use sports facilities that are not property of HISD. This past fall, Huntsville had to use the football stadium in Madisonville to finish their season, as the stadium at SHSU was being renovated. There are only two schools in the state of Texas that pay to play at stadiums other than their own. We believe it is time for Huntsville to have our own stadium. We need this for our kids, our school spirit and for our athletes.
It is time to do the right thing and pass a bond that is pennies on the dollar, compared to what was passed before. Those over 65-years-of-age will not see an increase in their tax dollars if they have taken advantage of the homestead exemption.
Check out the facts. Do not listen to gossip, ask questions, get informed and vote yes for both phases of the bond being presented for consideration.
We are proud to be parents and grandparents of Huntsville Hornets!
