Hopefully, we will emerge from the Coronavirus pandemic in the weeks ahead. It’s been a unique experience to say the least, having impacted 7.8 billion lives around the world to varying degrees since the first case was reported on December 1, 2019. As we reflect on the events of the past couple of months here in the US, is it not healthy for us to consider the lessons we have learned? I would like to share a few of my observations and thoughts:
• People expose the depths of their hearts in times like these. We’ve seen it time and time again in the natural disasters and times of crisis, and we saw it during throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. It was heartwarming to see people swinging into action by making face masks, re-tooling manufacturing processes to produce PPE, taking meals to people, and helping first responders, medical professionals, caregivers, the elderly, and the shut-ins of society in various ways. While many revealed their deep compassion for humanity, others were gouging and hoarding and thinking of only themselves.
• Political bickering doesn’t go into quarantine, even during critical times like this. Many politicians today have personal agendas, and the welfare of the country is not a priority.
• The news media is politically motivated, and its reports are untrustworthy. We found it necessary to consult various sources as we sought to discern the truth of what was happening.
• Technology made it possible to maintain some semblance of normalcy, but there are still many people who either do not have the necessary equipment or the ability to use available technology. This is something that should become a priority in our country because these situations will recur.
• Some people turned the situation into a “positive” by using their “downtime” to contact friends and loved ones with whom they had either lost contact or simply not taken the time to keep in touch with over the years.
• The isolation brought on stress, loneliness, and even depression for many. People sought ways to pass the hours in various ways. Social networking was up 25% around the world, people devised new games to play with friends, records were set in the sale of online books, movies, and music, and (interestingly) going for a ride in the family car was a pleasant pastime, just as it was in the 1950’s.
• Many felt that limitations, restrictions, and curfews imposed by those in authority were not meant for them, and this surely resulted in it taking longer to get this pandemic under control.
• My favorite take-away from this pandemic is that regardless of what happens in our world (financial loss, sickness & death, cancellation of entertainment venues, etc.), God is still in control, and He longs to have a relationship with each of us. Those who spent quality time with Him during this situation will emerge stronger and better equipped for the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.