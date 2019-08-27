How bizarre that The Huntsville Item stated in regard to the killing of Larry Swearingen that "...he was put to death by the State of Texas." What a baldfaced lie. Swearingen was put to death by fellow human beings who no doubt proclaim themselves to be "Christians" and adherents of The Ten Commandments which declare that "thou shalt not kill."
For The Item to attempt to make readers believe that somehow no humans were involved in killing Swearingen is completely irresponsible.
The Houston Chronicle did not print that kind of nonsense nor, I suspect, did any other newspaper. The fact is that the State of Texas nor any other State can kill anyone without the help of human beings, all of whom, if purporting to be "Christians" are in violation of one of the most important of the Ten Commandments.
Anyone who participated in any way in the killing of Swearingen or any other victim of being killed by fellow human beings is guilty of a serious violation of a major commandment of the God of the Jews and subsequently the Christians who actually killed the man.
Bill Clinton declared, "I did not have sex with that woman" which is a denial no different that if the killers of Swearingen declare that it was not them but the State of Texas that killed Swearingen. As President, Clinton obviously, using the same kind of delusion could have declared that the Federal Government had sex with Monica Lewinsky and he played no part in the sexual exploitation of the young woman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.