Thank you for printing Michelle Malkin’s article "CDC: Centers for Damaged Credibility" in The Huntsville Item’s March 11 issue.
I have become very cynical of the CDC since the birth of our grandson, Jackson. He was born 7 weeks premature and at the time his parents were only 23 years old — no one in either family had ever heard of autism or knew about the hepatitis vaccination given at birth. Jackson left the hospital flapping his hands (a sign of autism), which we chalked up to a "preemie"s under-developed nervous system.
He was diagnosed as autistic just before his third birthday and now at age 12, in spite of years of special education and occupational therapy, he still cannot speak, use a cup or fork, or get himself to the toilet in time. I believe there is a definite connection between autism and the aggressive immunization schedule the CDC has forced upon our children.
Over the years and after much reading, I have come to regard the Centers for Disease Control as nothing more than a revolving door between self-serving government regulators and pharmaceutical companies. Is it too cynical for me to suggest that the way to obtain a lucrative position at Big Pharma – with stock options! - is to mandate a new vaccine, ensuring billions of dollars in revenue for that company? It seems that many Big Pharma executives began their careers at the CDC.
I am sure the CDC has done some good things, but we need journalists who are willing to act as the “hair shirt of government.” Michelle Malkin’s article shines a light on the underbelly of a government agency that, in my opinion, desperately needs reform. Thank you for printing it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.