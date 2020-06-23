The frantic insanity to wipe out the memory of Southern Civil War heroes, who did not promote the mass slaughter of slaves, Indians or any other cultural or racial group amounts to utter hypocrisy. Especially when America still honors hate mongers who promoted and carried out genocide against Native Americans.
In Houston, Texas, the local school board has decided to change the names of numerous schools at great taxpayer expense and the creation of controversy just because the school names are associated with the Confederacy.
They conveniently overlook the very real historic fact that Sam Houston was a slave holder, but even worse, Mirabeau B. Lamar, who has a university named after him, as well as numerous streets and monuments across Texas, was a hate-filled bigot who called for the “total extinction” of the Indian tribes in Texas and ordered General Thomas J. Rusk (who is also honored across Texas), to “just kill them all.”
At the Battle of the Neches, soldiers following Lamar’s orders slaughtered between 400 and 500 women, children, and elders. With harsh aggression he drove the peaceful Cherokee and other tribes out of Texas using tactics reminiscent of Nazi Germany.
Lamar is honored as “the Father of Texas Education”, but he was actually only the father of White education in Texas, as under his bigoted view of the world, slaves were unworthy of being educated and thus the children of former slaves had to wait until many years after Lamar’s death to be able to attend public schools in Texas.
I believe that it would be far more appropriate to change the names of buildings, schools, streets and towns and tear down monuments to the likes of genocidal hate-mongers and bigots like Lamar, Andrew Jackson and other mass murderers of Native Americans than to worry about Confederate heroes who had no history of promoting or participating in genocide.
Even more hypocritical is the fact that there are believed to be more slaves in Houston in 2016 than there were in 1850 when there were 527 slaves in Houston and even 1860 when the slave population had increased to 1,061.
Houston is one of America’s major hubs for human trafficking including the trafficking of under age children that serve as sex slaves in the hundreds of clandestine brothels in Houston. Perhaps the children of Houston would be better served if the children forced into sex slavery were located, given safe homes, and given an education, instead of wasting perhaps millions of tax dollars changing school names for no legitimate reason.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.