Shut this hospital down! Latest report card was rated a D. No trauma center. We use specialists in Conroe and the Woodlands. GP's here are good but that's it. It's a prison hospital. In case of a heart attack or stroke I'll take my chances by going to Conroe or the Woodlands.
Recently, they had to stop doing colonoscopy's because they ran out of sterile instruments. I wouldn't go here if all I needed was a band aid. Doctors in The Woodlands and Conroe have seen a rise in patients coming from Huntsville. I am opposed to any increase in taxes to support a prison hospital.
— Richard Carr, Huntsville
