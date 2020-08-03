My teaching never killed anyone.
Throughout my professional life, I have taken comfort in the fact that although teaching is critical to our society -- and my role is valuable -- NO decision I make could cost someone their life.
Last week my university president and provost changed the direction of all our summer planning and mandated that Sam Houston faculty must meet with all their students in class at least once a week.
This decision will kill people.
When 20,000 students meet this fall in packed classrooms, shuffling from one crowded class to the next, the campus will become a covid hotspot. Without contact tracing and fast testing, the virus will spread into the community. People will die.
Earlier in the summer, following provost guidelines, I created a class format that is productive and safe. For seven weeks my classes will be delivered as a “flipped” class. Students will watch short lecture videos before class and then meet together with me via Zoom to discuss the material and go over homework. This is a good model. And it postpones face-to-face contact until a time when the covid threat should be under control.
As instructed, I sent email to students in mid July, explaining the course structure. After I informed my class, the president changed the original plans, mandating a much more dangerous face-to-face environment.
My hybrid class setup for Fall 2020 is safe and pedagogically sound. It should not be changed.
