The fiber of quality at Sam Houston State University runs deep and broad. SHSU is a member of the Texas State University System, the oldest university system in the state. As a state supported university, SHSU abides by the laws, rules, and regulations of the State of Texas. The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB) is tasked with regulating all state-supported colleges and universities in the state including all community colleges, colleges, and universities including specialized institutions like schools of law and medicine.
The State of Texas, through its Administrative Code and THECB rules, requires all colleges and universities to be fully accredited by our regional accrediting association: The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). Texas’ fine private universities are also fully accredited by SACSCOC. Each institution must maintain and reaffirm its accreditation every ten years and submit appropriate reports at a five-year interval. Any new programming must have approval of the TSUS, THECB, and SACSCOC. In specialized programs, such as health care, there are also specialized accreditations that must be maintained. SHSU is fully accredited by SACSCOC and has received commendations.
SACSCOC operates according The Principles of Accreditation. Each institution must require the completion of a general education component at the college level that ensures breadth of knowledge and is based on a coherent rationale (Core Requirement 2.7.3). For baccalaureate degrees students must complete 30 semester credit hours or its equivalent. “These credit hours are to be drawn from and include at least one course from the following areas:” humanities/fine arts, social/behavioral sciences, and natural science/mathematics. These are to be broad-based courses.
In addition, SACSCOC directs faculty requirements in Section III, Comprehensive Standards, 3.7.1, “The institution employs competent faculty members qualified to accomplish the mission and goals of the institution.” The guidelines for faculty include faculty teaching general education courses: “Faculty teaching general education courses at the undergraduate level: doctorate or master’s degree in the teaching discipline (a minimum of 18 graduate semester credit hours in the teaching discipline).” For baccalaureate courses: “doctorate or master’s degree in the teaching discipline or a master’s degree with a concentration in the teaching discipline (minimum of 18 graduate semester credit hours in the teaching discipline).” Graduate teaching assistants must also meet the 18 graduate semester hours in teaching discipline before they can teach, and they must be supervised, trained, and evaluated regularly.
I am a graduate of SHSU, a degree awarded in 1962. After graduation, I started graduate school in the fall of 1962 at Texas Christian University (TCU). I was a teaching assistant and taught my first college course that fall. Since that time, I spent approximately 49 years in institutions of higher education. Twenty-five plus years I served as a chief academic officer at several community colleges from a college of under a thousand students to a college of over 23,000 students. During that time, I had several colleagues who earned their degrees from SHSU, and they were fantastic. I would rank them with anyone. One of them produced a least one faculty member who is currently on the faculty at Sam. I hired several SHSU graduates to teach and they were exactly what we needed. They came well-prepared and ready to contribute to the mission of our college.
For the last five years of my career, I served as Vice President for Academic Affairs at a TSUS institution. I attended the TSUS Board of Regents meetings and made reports when appropriate. My colleagues, including those from SHSU, made their reports to the Board of Regents. From those meetings, I know first-hand what a tremendous job my alma mater is doing. I know the standards they have. During my last 15 years I brought several faculty teams to visit the SAM Center, one of the best advising-mentoring programs in the country. We took lessons learned and worked to emulate the fantastic job that SHSU is doing. I assisted a faculty member obtain a grow-your-own TSUS scholarship, and she completed her doctorate at SHSU. She is now a Dean with a wonderful future in front of her. I am proud of SHSU and that I have a degree from here.
There were several important faculty members who did not at the time have a doctorate when I was there in 1959-1962. I would not have had such a wonderful career and life in education without one of those faculty members. He taught me freshman English. Another of his students is a leader in the SAM Center. Those of us who were students then, remember Ms. Doris Gates who introduced us to the world of the continental novel. She impacted lives in such an important way. Those of us who knew them treasured the experience of studying with Barbara Tyson, Don Stalling, Jean Condray, Dennis Jones, and Ely Stock before they completed their doctorates. Ask those who remember them just how important the following were: Ms. Mary Estill, Ms. Dolive, Ms. Melba Gates, Ms. Genevieve Sandhop, Ms. Martha Ann Turner, and, of course, Ms. Jewel Gibson. And, I was fortunate to have trigonometry and analytical geometry from Mr. Dan Reeves, one of the best math teachers anywhere.
At TCU, no one who knew her will ever forget Ms. Lorraine Sherley who taught Shakespeare and Interrelation of the Arts until she retired in 1972 after approximately 50 years of teaching. No student of literature will forget The Scholar Adventurers story of Professor George Lymon Kittredge, the acknowledged authority in his day on both Chaucer and Shakespeare, who taught at Harvard. When the Board asked him to write a dissertation so they could award him a Ph. D., Professor Kittredge responded, “And who would examine me.” He never wrote the dissertation.
I also was fortunate to take speech courses from our outstanding Speech and Drama department, chaired by Mr. Charles Schmidt who also taught German for the college. Those faculty members were great; they taught us to speak, to listen, and to interpret items we read aloud. To this day, the greatness of Mr. Schmidt and his faculty forms the foundation for the great reputation that SHSU has in musical theater.
I had the honor to take my required government courses from Mr. Frank Holloway during the summer of 1960. At the time he was Department Chair of government/political science. That was the summer John F. Kennedy was running for President. No one, regardless of degree, could have done a better job. He was an outstanding professor. SHSU had, and I am sure has, so many of those great teachers. The ambience of the college at that time—1959-1962—was so open to intellectual curiosity. SHSU had friendly supportive faculty members who would challenge anyone who wished to pursue his/her dreams.
And, yes, SHSU had its share of appropriate doctorates on the faculty and I could list many of the ones I had who made a difference in my life, faculty members of all ranks who challenged students to learn, to achieve, to be good citizens. They worked with student groups as did Mr. James Gilmore who was our fraternity advisor. They modeled the behavior expected of us when we left for other academic pursuits, for a career in business, or for a future profession.
SHSU has demonstrated and proved its quality before its Board of Regents (TSUS) and the Texas Legislature when requesting funding. It has proved its quality when asking THECB to approve new academic programming. It proves its effectiveness and quality every ten years when it is reaffirmed by SACSCOC. I am proud to be a graduate of Sam Houston State University, the best dollar value in the state.
