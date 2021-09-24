I have one small comment to make in regards to the article from the September 18-19 paper in regards to the delays expected in Texas executions.
I understand that prisoners have rights but what about the rights of those that they have murdered? I understand religious beliefs and everyone has them in one way or another but did Gutierrez stop to listen to his victims' beliefs? Did he give his victim the chance to have prayer over him and hands layed on him before he was brutally murdered?
Let's think about if from the victims perspective for once.
Commented
