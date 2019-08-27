While very few people enthusiastically anticipate becoming a patient of a hospital, I hope we stop to realize how blessed we are to have a local hospital when that time comes. Since moving to Huntsville in 2013 my husband and I have had several unanticipated stays at Huntsville Memorial Hospital (‘HMH’) and the care we received at the Emergency Room and during our inpatient stays was excellent.
If we lose HMH our closest hospital will be Conroe Regional. People in Trinity, Madisonville, and Crockett have in recent years lost their hospitals and must rely on HMH.
∙ Consider the inconvenience of living in Huntsville, Madisonville, Crockett and Trinity and having your patient in the hospital in Conroe.
∙ Consider how overwhelmed the hospitals in Conroe and The Woodlands would be with the flood of new patients who would normally be patients in HMH.
∙ Consider the economic impact closing our hospital would have on the community, and the loss of jobs. Huntsville can’t attract new businesses and grow if we don’t have a hospital.
∙ Consider that you will likely not have access to your local doctor if you are in the hospital in another city.
∙ Consider what our local medical community will do if we lose HMH—would they have to relocate their practices to other cities to be close to a hospital?
Yes, the thought of additional taxation to offset the hospital debt that I didn’t incur isn’t appealing, but my husband and I already pay a large percentage of our taxes for schools that we don’t use. It is my opinion that supporting HMH is in our enlightened self-interest.
— Karen Hewitt, Huntsville
