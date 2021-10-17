More than 10 years ago, a group of ladies came to our home trying to convince Joe Rodriquez to run for city council. In the short time they had known him, they, like me, had come to learn of his excellent character and knew he would be a great asset to the city of Huntsville. He told the ladies he “would think about it.” I knew that meant no. After the ladies left, Joe and I had a heart-to-heart and with a few of my tears, he finally agreed to run in the upcoming election.
Joe won on his second try and was re-elected the next three terms.
Tuesday is Joe’s last city council meeting, as he is termed out after eight consecutive years.
Joe was elected by Ward 4, but he didn’t just represent Ward 4. His every thought and vote was for the entire city of Huntsville. It was never for his own agenda. He studied every document and researched every decision. He always wanted what was best for the entire city and its people. He was the voice of reason, and after speaking his thoughts on a matter, he frequently convinced other council members of his thinking. Joe saved the city many times in costs and on legalities. But he always gives God the glory for every accomplishment.
I want to personally thank my husband, Joe Rodriquez, for all of the time he devoted and his dedication to the citizens of Huntsville, and for staying the course when it got really hard.
Joe’s last “official” duty will be on November 16 when he vacates his seat to the newly elected council member for Ward 4.
The city of Huntsville needs more volunteers like Joe to step up and run for city council, mayor or even a seat on a board. If you have a heart for your fellow Huntsville citizens, you too can make a difference.
