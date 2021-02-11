Dave McNeely’s editorial about gerrymandering reminded us of the unconstitutional ritual that takes place every ten years. Gerrymandering was considered illegal before. Yet today we accept it as normal.
Gerrymandering is blatantly unethical and is used to steal elections.
The party in majority each decade draws squiggly lines as district boarders to ensure their party retains control for future elections. Then when the other party gets the majority they also gerrymander.
The US census reports out the number of people in a district by zip codes. It is a straight forward process that a computer program could spit out in seconds of using the number of people in a zip code regardless of whether they are white, brown, black, yellow, or green. It should not take in consideration how many men are in the district versus women. It should not matter if they voted Republican or Democrat in the last election. As a retired IT professional, I know this program is quite doable.
This is what our forefathers had in mind when they required a US census every decade. Redistricting should be blind to these factors and only count the number of people in a continuous district. Each district should be a cross section of America, not what some politicians, who want to stay in power, want their America to look like.
Our Texas House Representative, Ernest Bailes and our Texas Senator, Charles Schwertner could do the right thing and not draw the districts with ridiculous borders.
We should require Ernest Bailes and Charles Schwertner to be true statesmen and have Texas create this computer program. Stop the games that are creating the craziness we are seeing today. We will have better representation if our representatives know they have to be responsive to all their constituents.
It is time for Texas to once again care about all their people and to be true Americans with honest fair elections.
