It is ironic, on the front page of The Huntsville Item, Saturday, May 29th, there is an article about, “Debating history: ‘Critical race theory bill’ draws concern from some”, along with another article, “A century later, story of America’s worst race massacre finally being told”.
The article about Texas State House Bill 3979 sponsored by the Liberal State Representative Steve Toth, would outlaw teachers their US Constitutional 1st Amendment rights to discuss the atrocities that occurred in Tulsa. Oklahoma 100 years ago.
It is popular to throw around words like Conservative, Liberal, Communist, and Marxist without really knowing what they are talking about. Merriam Webster states the definition of ‘Liberal’ as, ‘a person who believes that government should be active in supporting social and political change.’
Establishing a law that blatantly violates the US Constitutional 1st Amendment right of free speech is purely a Liberal idea.
As a Conservative, I believe in defending the US Constitution, our United States of America was founded on. Our Constitution is what makes America great, now and for over 250 years. We just celebrated Memorial Day, which honors all the men and women who lost their lives to defend the US Constitution, representative Steve Toth is willing to throw out the window.
The fear that those who support HB 3979 feel, is not justification for taking away the rights of teachers and students in Texas.
Everyone knows there were injustices in the past. The massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma 100 years ago is a classic example. The murder of George Floyd just one year ago is another example of injustice in America. The awful treatment of Native Americans, Asians, Immigrants is well documented and cannot be just forgotten. Our ancestors made mistakes, and we cannot change the past. We need to learn from our country’s mistakes and not try to hide them. These atrocities do not define America.
The PBS Memorial Day Concert just ended with a poignant quote, “If one word were to define this day, it would be ’Remember’. On this day we remember to always hold in our heart what truly matters and to not focus on what temporarily divides us, but what permanently unites us, our cherished American values; our love of country, and our desire to live together in peace.”
Taking away the rights of citizens to discuss race relations, injustice and inequality is marching us down the road to totalitarianism, just like Lennon, Castor, and Putin.
Contact our State Representative, Ernest Bailes and our State Senator, Charles Schwertner and tell them to defend the US Constitution and DEFEAT HB 3979.
If HB 3979 is passed and signed into law by Governor Abbott, then Texas teachers and students should stand up for their rights. Take, if need be, the fight all the way to the US Supreme Court. Let the US Constitution defend your rights and not let liberal tyrants silence you.
