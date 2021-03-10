A belief that has proven to be true for many years and in many situations,” You are always able to determine what a person’s priorities are by watching where they spend their time and where they spend their money.”
Where is the administration of the Huntsville ISD spending its time?
Where is the administration of the Huntsville ISD spending its money?
The Huntsville Item’s editorial on December 1, 2020, discussed concerns about the lack of transparency and the possible illegal actions resulting from discussions in executive session , and subsequent actions by the HISD Administration and Board of Trustees. The editorial delineated those actions that are legally covered for discussion in executive session under Section 551.074 of the Texas Government Code.
The Texas Open Meetings Act (“TOMA”) provides the public with a right of access to the meetings of a large number of government bodies at the state and local level in Texas. The law entitles you to notice of these meetings and gives you the ability to inspect and copy meeting minutes.
To possibly answer the two previous questions, this writer will share with you, portions of an email sent to the superintendent and board of trustees of the Huntsville HISD on June 30, 2020.
“ I have had concerns about a number of situations that exist within the Huntsville ISD, but was encouraged to pass them on to you today, after watching the United States Senate Hearings on reopening of our schools. What came through so very clearly was the fact that neither the National Medical Director nor the directors of the CDC or FDA had any plans for the reopening of any schools. What they did was to defer to the local school districts to take the initiative to solve their own issues with reopening. What a frightening real life situation .
This situation is not only frightening , but places the responsibility for the safety of all students and district staff squarely on the backs of the local districts; local districts who don’t have the national resources to appropriately accomplish this most critical mission.
The Texas State leadership for the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has been void of any kind of reasonable guidance , to include the lack of courage to take a stand and follow the guidance of the national scientists recommendations.
What national federal medical leaders are saying is :
1. At the outset , each district should have adequate space to accommodate smaller class sizes and provide for appropriate social distancing. This will be determined by the specific COVID-19 results for that specific community.
2. Each school district will need to COVID-19 test , on a regular basis , all students and staff in order identify any outbreaks.
3. Each district should have isolation facilities with appropriate space to accommodate those students who have tested positive.
4. A school district plan should be in place to reinter those students who have finally tested negative for the virus.
5. All school district facilities and functions should be arranged in a manner to comply with appropriate social distancing , safety and sanitation procedures.
Note: There is a fact of life that should be recognized and that is; life that we knew six months ago has gone , never to return.
My specific concerns surfaced while serving as a member of the current district’s LRPC. It appears as though the LRPC was established , solely for the purpose of gaining community support for a bond election for the improvement or construction of facilities, that might have been appropriate a year ago but certainly isn’t appropriate at this time.
As I have watched the conversations between the superintendent and the consultants, it appears as though the total conversation was centered around facilities only, without specific reference to the needs of the students and staff.
This district , like this state and this nation , is experiencing some extremely challenging and difficult times. In order to survive and do well , the district must anticipate potential conditions ,as described by the science professionals, and make appropriate changes . I certainly pray this district is up to the challenge.”
The district has spent a great deal of time planning for this bond election, instead of developing strategic plans to provide the greatest levels of safety for staff and students.
There doesn’t appear to be transparency in reporting the actual numbers of positive COVID-19 cases among staff and students.
What are the priorities of the Huntsville ISD ?
