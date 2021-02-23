In his letter to the editor Monte Shelton claims the "green overlords" are somehow preventing Texas from taking advantage of its abundant natural gas and other fossil fuel resources, implying I suppose that the miseries of the recent cold snap are somehow the fault of those concerned about man-caused climate change.
The freezing of turbines during last week's cold weather did not significantly impact the grid. Had they been maintained as turbines in cooler climates all over the world are maintained they would have functioned properly.
Shelton always tosses in the dig that many of the turbines used in the US are manufactured in "community China." True, and in Germany. The reason for that is that rather than being forward-thinking and providing incentives to entrepreneurs in the U.S.over the past two decades the U.S. continued to give huge tax breaks to the fossil fuel industry. That allowed other nations to take a massive lead in the green economy.
Shelton also slams the proposed "Green New Deal," which is just that - a proposal. It is a broad and sweeping approach to combating climate change and, contrary to what Shelton and other science-deniers would have us believe, it is not going to be dropped on our doorstep overnight. Some parts of it may never come to pass. But what is undeniable is that fossil fuel is not the future. It will play a diminishing role in supplying energy needs. Science says that, manufacturers (take GM for instance) and even the energy industry say that.
There are many reasons for the near-total collapse of the Texas grid last week. Wind turbines, progressives and un-enacted legislation are not among them.
