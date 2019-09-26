Mr. Brady’s response to Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment probe shows that he is opposed to even learning the facts of the situation. Perhaps he could be forgiven if he was too busy trying to improve the lives of the people in his district. Unfortunately, he seems even less interested in this than he is in learning whether or not the president violated the Constitution.
His focus should be on the issues that affect Texas residents daily such as lack of affordable healthcare, rising property taxes, lack of jobs in our communities, lack of affordable college options, lack of rural broadband and many other important issues.
Too many Texans are living paycheck to paycheck. Mr. Brady helped author the tax bill passed in 2017 and thanks to Mr. Brady, the working class/ middle class has to pay for a $1.3+ trillion dollar tax cut. Mr. Brady would best serve the members of his district by correcting this mistake. His focus should not be getting caught up in the presidential drama in Washington, but on solving the issues in his district that he’s helped create here in Texas.
