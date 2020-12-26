The disappointment is palpable today. For six months, myself and many others have played the waiting game with the Walker County Commissioners’ Court. We hoped this would be a period of true education and rectification. Instead, with Monday’s vote embracing the Confederate monument, county leadership chose familiar historical illiteracy over improvement and progress.
The court decided, unanimously, to keep the monument after six months of hearing majority testimonies supporting the Confederate “Patriot” monument’s removal. 49 speakers made 139 comments during citizen’s input in favor of removal, while a mere eight speakers made nine comments advocating against. The former, a diverse group of Huntsville citizens of vastly differing backgrounds and the latter ... critically lacking.
Judge Pierce tried to play both sides of this issue, but only one side aligns with truth, fact and history. Pierce and Commissioners Kuyukendall, White and Henry all chose sympathy to the side of the persecutors (Confederate sympathizers) over the persecuted (enslaved black Americans). While I cannot speak for Commissioner Daugette’s vote, as he was not present, he had expressed many times to me his support of removing the monument. His fellow commissioners placed this item on the agenda and put it up for a vote in full knowledge of his absence.
I also cannot neglect to reflect upon my past conversations with Judge Pierce whose many microaggressive comments I will not soon forget. He cites his residing in a black neighborhood, has compared slavery to indentured servitude, and has even gone so far as to say the horrors of slavery could have been embellished and/or lost in translation over the years - comparing it to the differing Bible translations. These types of statements are unfortunately very telling and were only reinforced by his comments during Monday’s meeting: “[The Confederate monument] represents guys that did not think of owning slaves” and “I live in a black neighborhood and my neighbors are behind me 100 percent.” All of the above eerily resemble the catchphrase of a racist apologetic: “I have black friends, so I can’t be racist.”
Monday’s decision reveals the true culture of Walker County — one that perpetuates the exaggerated swagger, superiority, and smugness of white privilege. This was evident in not only the decision to keep a monument the county is not even sure it owns, but also in the deliberate ordering of the speakers. The majority 25 speakers favoring removal on Monday were sandwiched by the “Alpha and Omega”: Mary Virginia Miller and Colonel Dennis Beal, the only two individuals who expressed opposition via baseless and purely uneducated claims.
This simple fact remains that months of public testimonies and suggestions by the majority of Walker County citizens during these 20 Commissioners’ Court meetings were tossed aside. The democratic process was violated by the willful ignorance of Judge Pierce and his fellow members of leadership, who “have had so many people come forth - whether it be in person or by email - with their wishes that the monument will stay.” Who were these people? Clearly, the “silent” white majority.
