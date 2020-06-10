I moved to Huntsville in August 2016. My first residence was above the antique shops on 11th Street, across from the Walker County Courthouse, and among the first things I saw when I arrived in town was the Confederate monument on the courthouse grounds. It was off-putting, to say the least.
Now, after four years of living in Huntsville, working here, paying taxes here and voting here I feel I’ve earned the gravitas to ask that it be removed. As a member of the community and a historian I can provide sound reasons for why it should be removed.
The monument isn’t history in and of itself. In fact, it doesn’t memorialize the history or heritage you might think it does. When you confront the context in which that memorial is situated, you will find that it actually clashes – quite dramatically – with the other memorials and memories that Huntsville’s public spaces seek to celebrate.
Huntsville’s Confederate memorial was erected in 1956, 91 years after Robert E. Lee surrendered to Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox. When it went up, the generation that fought the Civil War was long dead.
The Daughters of the Confederacy, however, undoubtedly had something else freshly in mind when they paid for the memorial. In 1954, the Supreme Court decision in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka was not yet even two years old. The decision overturned the legal doctrine of “separate but equal” that lay at the heart of upholding de jure segregation. Huntsville’s Confederate memorial went up as the decision in Brown v. Board sparked new waves of direct action taken by black southerners to press for their rights and equality.
The new reality taking hold in Huntsville and around the south in 1956 stood in stark contrast to what many white southerners believed to be true — what the great dean of Southern History, C. Vann Woodward, called the region’s “central fiction:” that a separation of the races was the natural order of things that black people passively accepted.
When the monument went up in 1956, it was meant to be a symbolic port in a storm for white Huntsvillians, a hedge against cruel reality. More than that, even, the monuments put up after 1954 were meant to invoke the same treasonous spirit as the Confederacy itself and done so with the self-assured conviction that desegregation, like Reconstruction before it, was an affliction put upon white southerners by the north and the federal government.
Considering the undeniable context that surrounds the memorial, it stands now as an anachronism. It’s one of the last vestiges of Huntsville’s historical Jim Crow law regime that memorializes that regime’s defiant dying breath. What better gesture could the county make to its black residents than to remove it? How could the county do a better job of showing its black residents that it takes the persisting issues of racism seriously, than by removing a prominent symbol of its Jim Crow past?
In addition to the goodwill it would show, removing the Confederate monument makes sense for our city’s and county’s public spaces, many of which memorialize our most famous Huntsvillian: General Sam Houston.
Houston, the Governor of Texas in 1861, was no Confederate. He believed secession to be treason and stood so strongly on that conviction that the Texas legislature had him removed from office. Why should General Houston, who at multiple times in his life swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, have to share Huntsville’s public spaces with a monument to men who broke that oath to don Confederate gray?
The simple answer is that he shouldn’t.
